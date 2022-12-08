Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Adobe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Stock Up 2.1 %

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.42.

Shares of ADBE traded up $6.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $333.41. 35,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $675.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.39. The company has a market cap of $155.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

