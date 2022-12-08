Adshares Price Down 3.8% This Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Adshares has a total market cap of $46.47 million and $560,326.51 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00008070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005846 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002158 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000764 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,241 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

