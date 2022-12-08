Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $277.46

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.46 ($3.38) and traded as low as GBX 261.40 ($3.19). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 265.50 ($3.24), with a volume of 149,642 shares traded.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £573.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,337.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 263.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 277.23.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a GBX 0.64 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.