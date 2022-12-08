Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $70.45 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

