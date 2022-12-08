ADVFN (LON:AFN) Shares Down 21.1%

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Rating) shares fell 21.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.46). 148,568 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,035% from the average session volume of 13,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.58).

ADVFN Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of £9.87 million and a PE ratio of 625.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 52.70.

ADVFN Company Profile

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services. The company offers stock, crypto, forex, and commodity market information to the private investors in the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, Italy, and other international retail markets.

