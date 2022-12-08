aelf Market Cap Achieves $68.18 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, aelf has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $68.18 million and $10.94 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009624 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005821 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008069 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000057 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,441,036 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

