Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Ralph Niven Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $39,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,964.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ralph Niven also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, October 5th, Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $35,437.50.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 11.8 %

Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,643,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,615,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.9% in the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 959,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 243,519 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.