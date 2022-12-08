Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aeterna Zentaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ AEZS opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

