Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $46.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 305.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Affirm stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. Affirm has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $128.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $246,685.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Affirm by 2,007.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 39.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

