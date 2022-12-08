AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading Down 5.6%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 332,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,735,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Trading Down 3.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $34.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 161.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of AgEagle Aerial Systems
AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).
Recommended Stories
