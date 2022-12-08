AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading Down 5.6%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 332,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,735,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $34.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 161.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,610,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 64,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 425,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,796,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 44,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,329.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 663,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 81,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

