Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Raised by Public Investment Fund

Public Investment Fund grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.6% of Public Investment Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Public Investment Fund owned 1.21% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $645,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,758,000 after buying an additional 705,720 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,443,000 after purchasing an additional 652,949 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,567,000 after purchasing an additional 321,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $319.67. 6,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $320.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.64 and its 200-day moving average is $254.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.