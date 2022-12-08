Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.32

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Albion Venture Capital Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:AAVC opened at GBX 50 ($0.61) on Thursday. Albion Venture Capital Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 46 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 57 ($0.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £60.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 49.06.

Get Albion Venture Capital Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Albion Venture Capital Trust news, insider Ann Berresford bought 11,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £6,022.08 ($7,343.10).

Albion Venture Capital Trust Company Profile

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in information technology, healthcare technology, environmental sector and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking, and agriculture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Venture Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Venture Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.