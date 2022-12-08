Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $67.80 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00078723 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00056776 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000376 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009881 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024712 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005008 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.
Algorand Profile
Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,349,539,709 coins and its circulating supply is 7,126,149,282 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Algorand
