Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $67.80 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00078723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00056776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024712 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000258 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,349,539,709 coins and its circulating supply is 7,126,149,282 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

