Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 5.3%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.98 and last traded at $92.98. Approximately 359,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,969,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.42.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $246.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,823,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

