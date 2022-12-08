Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Trading 1.6% Higher

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$49.85 and last traded at C$49.67. 1,559,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,054,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.89.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.67.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

