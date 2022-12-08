Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €220.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €220.00 ($231.58) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s current price.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($285.26) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($247.37) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($273.68) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €225.00 ($236.84) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($242.11) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALV stock opened at €203.65 ($214.37) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €184.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €181.48. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($217.68).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.