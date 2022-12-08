Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €220.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €220.00 ($231.58) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s current price.
ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($285.26) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($247.37) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($273.68) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €225.00 ($236.84) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($242.11) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
Allianz Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ALV stock opened at €203.65 ($214.37) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €184.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €181.48. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($217.68).
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.