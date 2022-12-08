Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OROCF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allkem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Allkem in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allkem in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allkem has an average rating of “Hold”.

Allkem Price Performance

Shares of OROCF opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Allkem has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73.

About Allkem

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

