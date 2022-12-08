AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.11. 1,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.59. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $135.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

