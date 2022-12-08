AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.61.

Insider Activity at KLA

KLA Price Performance

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $395.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,996. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

