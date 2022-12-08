AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tapestry to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TPR stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

