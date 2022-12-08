AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $6.36 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF accounts for about 4.3% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owned 2.45% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RZV. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 538.6% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 65,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 55,234 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,103,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 247,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,024,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:RZV traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $91.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,176. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.99 and a 52 week high of $101.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average is $87.35.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

