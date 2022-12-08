AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Invests $129,000 in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYLD. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 9,911.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 589,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 583,804 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 718.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 556,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 488,903 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5,976.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 382,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,466,000 after purchasing an additional 376,512 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after buying an additional 110,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,842,000 after buying an additional 104,784 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

SYLD stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,138. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.80. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $66.99.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.