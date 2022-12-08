AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 661.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

MAIN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,021. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

