AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.27.

Shares of MPW traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 115,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,263,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

