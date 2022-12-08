Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 11,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,097.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 57,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 52,698 shares in the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 14,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 16,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 89,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,219,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.29. 361,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,617,640. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 303,656 shares worth $20,129,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

