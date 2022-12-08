Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMAR – Get Rating) fell 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 6,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 18,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Amarillo Biosciences Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.
Amarillo Biosciences Company Profile
Amarillo Biosciences, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amarillo Biosciences (AMAR)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Amarillo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarillo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.