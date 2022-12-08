Amaze World Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, Amaze World has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00005680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $52.72 million and $615,707.62 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

