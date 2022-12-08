Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.52. 747,301 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,115% from the average session volume of 23,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ambrx Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Ambrx Biopharma Trading Down 6.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 41.0% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 434,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

