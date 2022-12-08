Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.72-$5.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion. Amdocs also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amdocs to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $88.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average is $84.12. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.