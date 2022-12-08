American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$5.94–$5.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $605.10 million-$608.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.46 million. American Public Education also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.20–$0.13 EPS.

American Public Education Stock Down 0.1 %

American Public Education stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $265.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.71. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $24.73.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. On average, analysts forecast that American Public Education will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

Several research firms recently issued reports on APEI. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in American Public Education by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after buying an additional 24,927 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Public Education by 860.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 211,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 189,295 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.