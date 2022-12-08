American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.20–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $151.20 million-$154.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.47 million. American Public Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$5.94–$5.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,179. American Public Education has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $24.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. Research analysts expect that American Public Education will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 40.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

