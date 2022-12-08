American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Director Sells $36,200.00 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) Director Peter L. Slavin sold 10,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,450.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

American Well Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of AMWL stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. 1,851,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,017. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.31.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative net margin of 95.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $69.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in American Well by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Well by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,706,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 449,177 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Well by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 894,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMWL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

