Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Americold Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 733.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.2%.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $101,524.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,839,000 after buying an additional 365,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,685,692 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after buying an additional 2,034,178 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,835,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,942,000 after buying an additional 180,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,962,000 after buying an additional 145,668 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also

