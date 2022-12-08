Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Gap Down to $2.41

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.34. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 16,534 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.