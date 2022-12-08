Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Gap Down to $2.41

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.34. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 16,534 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

