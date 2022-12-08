Analysts Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) PT at $64.13

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $56.85 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Encompass Health by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,388,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

