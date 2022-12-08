Analysts Set Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Target Price at $39.34

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.34.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSNUY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($57.84) to €46.10 ($48.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €28.00 ($29.47) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of FSNUY stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.17. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
