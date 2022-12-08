Analyzing Grindr (NYSE:GRND) & Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr N/A -36.88% -2.91% Snap -24.32% -25.57% -10.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Grindr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Snap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A Snap $4.12 billion 3.77 -$487.95 million ($0.69) -13.96

This table compares Grindr and Snap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Grindr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Grindr and Snap, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A Snap 3 27 8 0 2.13

Snap has a consensus price target of $14.85, indicating a potential upside of 54.18%. Given Snap’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Snap is more favorable than Grindr.

Volatility and Risk

Grindr has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Snap beats Grindr on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, story ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

