Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NLY stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,685,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,374,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading

