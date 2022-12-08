Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.47

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 30361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$25.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 9.58.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

