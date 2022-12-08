Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,300 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,220 ($14.88) to GBX 1,300 ($15.85) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,020 ($12.44) to GBX 1,050 ($12.80) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.46) to GBX 1,275 ($15.55) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.36) to GBX 1,210 ($14.75) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.24) to GBX 1,150 ($14.02) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.93) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.96.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Shares of ANFGF stock remained flat at $16.05 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

