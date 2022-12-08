Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIF. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 73.7% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 303,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $15.96.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

