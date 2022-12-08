AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CEO Arash Adam Foroughi Sells 373,666 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $4,043,066.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,186,933.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Arash Adam Foroughi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 5th, Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73.
AppLovin Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of APP stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.66. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $99.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
APP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
