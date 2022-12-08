AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CEO Arash Adam Foroughi Sells 373,666 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $4,043,066.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,186,933.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, December 5th, Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73.

Shares of APP stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.66. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $99.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,911,000 after buying an additional 1,115,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,039,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,655,000 after buying an additional 390,451 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,686,000 after buying an additional 641,647 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,920,000. Finally, NetEase Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,999,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

