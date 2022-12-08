Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 42,994 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises approximately 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.76% of Aptiv worth $183,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.83.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock traded down $3.90 on Thursday, hitting $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,905. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.28.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,055 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.