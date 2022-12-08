AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $61,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,990,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Booking by 1,777.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,971,000 after acquiring an additional 63,317 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,955.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,861.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,913.75. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. Bank of America upped their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

