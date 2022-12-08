AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 108,045 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 511,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,045 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $51,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 212.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,142,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,142,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,292,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $149.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $156.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.66.

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

