AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 44,154 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,154 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Celanese worth $54,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Celanese by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Celanese by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $101.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.27. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.86.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

