AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 572,057 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,057 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Travel + Leisure worth $48,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 200.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 41,523 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 42.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

TNL stock opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $63.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 10.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.