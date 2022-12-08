AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,184,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148,417 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 2.93% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $73,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 139.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 61.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 20.5% during the first quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 225,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 80.0% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 81,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 36,219 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In related news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,064.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Stories

