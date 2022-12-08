AQR Capital Management LLC Has $57.99 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,465 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Paychex worth $57,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Paychex by 8.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the first quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $120.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.92 and its 200-day moving average is $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

