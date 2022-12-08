AQR Capital Management LLC Has $59.52 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Intuit worth $59,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,729,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CICC Research started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

Insider Activity

Intuit Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,695 shares of company stock worth $7,418,284. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $388.65 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $684.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.10 and its 200-day moving average is $412.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

